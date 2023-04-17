| 13.2°C Dublin

breaking Watch: Chaos at the Crucible as protesters cover table in orange powder

A Just Stop Oil protester jumps on the table and throws orange powder Expand

Mark Staniforth

‘Just Stop Oil’ protesters forced a stoppage in play early in the evening session at the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield.

The duo invaded the arena shortly after play began with a man interrupting the match between Robert Milkins and Joe Perry by jumping on the table where he released a packet of orange dye.

