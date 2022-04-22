Watch: Amusing scenes at the Crucible as pigeon interrupts World Snooker Championship matches

Yan Bingtao against Mark Selby during day seven of the Betfred World Snooker Championships at The Crucible, Sheffield. Picture date: Friday April 22, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SNOOKER World. Photo credit should read: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire.

A pigeon briefly stopped play at the World Snooker Championship midway through the second round match between Mark Selby and Yan Bingtao.

The bird fluttered down from among the television lights and landed on the top cushion during a brief break prior to the start of the sixth frame at the Crucible.

It was quickly ushered out of the arena through the players' entrance, surprising defending champion Selby, who was returning to the arena at the time.

We've seen some things at the Crucible.



This is a new one. #ilovesnooker pic.twitter.com/5w0uR3ljpa — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) April 22, 2022

Pigeons have been frequent visitors to Wimbledon's service lines but it is believed to the first time they have invaded the Sheffield venue. BBC pundit John Virgo joked "where's the pigeon going?"