| 13.7°C Dublin

Watch: Amusing scenes at the Crucible as pigeon interrupts World Snooker Championship matches

A pigeon entered the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield Expand
Yan Bingtao against Mark Selby during day seven of the Betfred World Snooker Championships at The Crucible, Sheffield. Picture date: Friday April 22, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SNOOKER World. Photo credit should read: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire. Expand

Close

A pigeon entered the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield

A pigeon entered the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield

Yan Bingtao against Mark Selby during day seven of the Betfred World Snooker Championships at The Crucible, Sheffield. Picture date: Friday April 22, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SNOOKER World. Photo credit should read: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire.

Yan Bingtao against Mark Selby during day seven of the Betfred World Snooker Championships at The Crucible, Sheffield. Picture date: Friday April 22, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SNOOKER World. Photo credit should read: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire.

/

A pigeon entered the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield

A pigeon briefly stopped play at the World Snooker Championship midway through the second round match between Mark Selby and Yan Bingtao.

The bird fluttered down from among the television lights and landed on the top cushion during a brief break prior to the start of the sixth frame at the Crucible.

It was quickly ushered out of the arena through the players' entrance, surprising defending champion Selby, who was returning to the arena at the time.

Pigeons have been frequent visitors to Wimbledon's service lines but it is believed to the first time they have invaded the Sheffield venue. BBC pundit John Virgo joked "where's the pigeon going?"

Sport Newsletter

Get the best analysis and comment from our award-winning team of writers and columnists with our free newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy