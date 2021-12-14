UK Championship Zhao Xintong knocked out of World Grand Prix in opening round

UK Championship title holder Zhao Xintong has crashed out of the World Grand Prix in the opening round.

Zhao won his first ranking tournament earlier this month, but was unable to back up that breakthrough in a 4-2 defeat by Martin Gould.

China's Zhao composed a 104 break to take a 2-1 lead, only for Gould to fight back with 75, 52 and 79 to sweep to victory.

The 40-year-old Gould will now meet Masters champion Yan Bingtao, who saw off Mark King 4-1.

Jack Lisowski beat Mark Williams 4-3 while Anthony Hamilton won against Kyren Wilson with the same score.