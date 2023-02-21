| 8.3°C Dublin

Close

Top seed Mark Allen out of Players Championship in first round, losing to lowest-ranked competitor

Joe O&rsquo;Connor (right) beat top seed Mark Allen (left) 6-3 on the opening day of the Players Championship (Nigel French/PA) Expand

Close

Joe O&rsquo;Connor (right) beat top seed Mark Allen (left) 6-3 on the opening day of the Players Championship (Nigel French/PA)

Joe O’Connor (right) beat top seed Mark Allen (left) 6-3 on the opening day of the Players Championship (Nigel French/PA)

Joe O’Connor (right) beat top seed Mark Allen (left) 6-3 on the opening day of the Players Championship (Nigel French/PA)

Phil Casey

Top seed Mark Allen crashed out of the Duelbits Players Championship in the first round after suffering a 6-3 defeat to Joe O’Connor.

World number 37 O’Connor belied his status as the lowest-ranked player in the 16-man field with a number of cool clearances to book his place in the quarter-finals in Wolverhampton.

Most Watched

Privacy