Stuart Bingham matches Kyren Wilson's feat and makes it two 147s on consecutive days at UK Championship

Stuart Bingham has compiled the second maximum break in as many days at the UK Championship in Milton Keynes.

Less than 24 hours after Kyren Wilson scored a 147 against Ashley Hugill, Bingham repeated the feat in the sixth frame of his first round match against Zak Surety.

Wilson cheekily reacted on Twitter, writing: “Cheers @Stuart__Bingham – had to take my limelight didn’t you – Race to 2 Max’s take the pot”

Cheers @Stuart__Bingham had to take my limelight didnât you 😭😂



Race to 2 Maxâs take the pot 🤑 — Kyren Wilson (@KyrenWilson) November 25, 2020

Bingham’s 147 was the seventh of his career, and took him clear in fourth place on the all-time list of maximum makers, behind Ronnie O’Sullivan, Stephen Hendry and John Higgins.

It was also the third tour maximum in just two weeks after Judd Trump produced a faultless frame en route to winning the Northern Ireland Open at the same venue last week.

Bingham’s maximum lifted him one frame from victory against Surety and after his opponent briefly rallied, the former world champion went on to wrap up victory 6-2.

Bingham said: “In practice in the last couple of days I’ve been close a few times, but I felt something was in the air even before the first red.

“With no crowds, it just feels a bit more like a practice session, and that’s maybe why you’re getting a few more.

“There was still a bit of adrenaline – I don’t care if you’re playing in front of a full crowd or if you’re on your own out there.”

Read More

PA Media