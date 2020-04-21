Snooker legend Ronnie O'Sullivan planning to play in 'every event I can possibly play in' over next two years

Snooker fans will be purring at the prospect of five-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan planning to play in "every event I can possibly play in" and trying to secure as much silverware as possible over the next two years.

O'Sullivan is still snooker's biggest draw despite a limited playing schedule in recent years but 'The Rocket' is keen to maximise his appearances on the baize when the gloom left by the Coronavirus crisis eventually lifts.

Rated by many as the best snooker player of all time, the 44-year-old has played just seven ranking titles so far this season while missing out on a similar amount and inactivity meant that he failed to qualify for the Players Championship and the Tour Championship.

The world No 6 is keen to change that, however, and outlined his intention to have a busy two years ahead when speaking to Stephen Hendry an Instagram Live last night.

"I do think for the next two years I might just focus and play in every event I can possibly play in. Give it one last shot and see if I can get my game to a level where I'm confident of winning," O'Sullivan said.

While the World Championships at the Crucible have not been a happy hunting ground for O'Sullivan since his last triumph in 2013 – he lost his opening round to amateur James Cahill last year – he has eyes another world title.

Hendry tops the roll of honour with seven World Championship wins but a reinvigorated O'Sullivan taking to Sheffield is a tantalising prospect, although he admits his "chaotic" life off the table often gets in his way.

"Of course I'd love to win the World Championships but sometimes my life is so chaotic off the table. I'm not making excuses, I never make excuses but I must admit my off the table life has made it a little bit difficult to really focus on snooker," he said.

"I take responsibility for that, but I have accepted it and I make do with the best of it. At one stage I'd have taken one world title, that's honestly how I thought, so to win five I have to pinch myself a little bit.

"If I never win another world title I shouldn't be too hard on myself but don’t get me wrong, I'd love to win another world title."

This year's World Championships had been scheduled to start last Saturday and could yet be rescheduled for the summer with a start in late July. That could take place behind closed doors but O'Sullivan would rather that than the prospect of no snooker at all.

"Any type of World Championships would be better than no World Championships," O'Sullivan said.

