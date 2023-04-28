Si Jiahui leads Ronnie O’Sullivan conqueror Luca Brecel in World Snooker semi after opening session

Si Jiahui took a 5-3 first-session lead over World Championship semi-final opponent Luca Brecel (Zac Goodwin/PA)© Zac Goodwin

Damian Spellman

Chinese youngster Si Jiahui snatched a 5-3 lead in an intriguing first session of his World Championship semi-final showdown with Luca Brecel.