Si Jiahui leads Ronnie O’Sullivan conqueror Luca Brecel in World Snooker semi after opening session
Damian Spellman
Chinese youngster Si Jiahui snatched a 5-3 lead in an intriguing first session of his World Championship semi-final showdown with Luca Brecel.
Latest Snooker
Si Jiahui leads Ronnie O’Sullivan conqueror Luca Brecel in World Snooker semi after opening session
‘I was drunk as hell’ – Luca Brecel parties before shocking Ronnie O’Sullivan at World Championship
Ronnie O’Sullivan crashes out of World Championship with defeat to Luca Brecel
Ronnie O’Sullivan closes in on a place in World Championship semi-finals
Watch: Ronnie O’Sullivan shrugs off extraordinary act of self-sabotage by Hossein Vafaei in World Snooker Championship
Mark Selby pushed all the way by Matthew Selt in opening round at the Crucible
Judd Trump dumped out of World Snooker Championship in first round after shock loss to Anthony McGill
Watch: The moment Kyren Wilson makes 147 break – the 13th in World Championship history
John Higgins moving ‘onwards and upwards’ after thumping David Grace in World Snooker Championship
Watch: Chaos at the Crucible as protesters cover table in orange powder
Top Stories
Radio review: Newstalk’s Kieran Cuddihy doesn’t have the giant-sized personality of George Hook (for good and bad)
Tanya Sweeney: I hate it when people try to push religion on me — that’s between me and the Man (or Gal) Upstairs
Breaking | All Black Charlie Ngatai replaces Robbie Henshaw as Leinster dealt another injury blow for Toulouse test
'This is crazy' – Passengers amazed by Cork taxi with pet crow that flies alongside car
Latest NewsMore
Hamilton fans queue for tickets outside Bord Gáis Energy Theatre
Next appointment process must restore trust in BBC, Sunak warned
Breaking | All Black Charlie Ngatai replaces Robbie Henshaw as Leinster dealt another injury blow for Toulouse test
Jurgen Klopp not willing to say Liverpool are back to their best just yet
Fota Wildlife Park launches public contest to name four cheetah cubs
Harry Kane feels ‘honest conversation’ with Daniel Levy was important for Spurs
The Weekend Hitlist: what we want to see, do, and buy this weekend
Donal Skehan’s simple work-from-home lunches — jammy eggs, anchovies and capers on sourdough, a chicken open sandwich and sriracha prawn cocktail rolls
The artisan way: add personality with handcrafted interiors
Today’s top TV and streaming picks: Family feuding prevails in Succession, Daniel Craig in No Time To Die and spy series Citadel