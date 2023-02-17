Shaun Murphy produces magical 147 to reach Welsh Open quarter-final
Shaun Murphy produced a magical 147 clearance as he ended the run of amateur Daniel Wells to reach the quarter-finals of the Betvictor Welsh Open in Llandudno.
Latest Snooker
‘I’m not a party guy’ – Luca Brecel insists he is ‘not going to go wild’ as he celebrates Crucible win
Belgium’s Luca Brecel wins World Snooker Championship by beating Mark Selby
Luca Brecel opens up five-frame lead over Mark Selby in World Championship final
Brecel and Si come of age in Sheffield – World Snooker Championship talking points
Mark Selby makes history with the first 147 in a World Snooker Championship final as he reels in Luca Brecel
Mark Allen comeback falls just short as Mark Selby seals world final place in early hours at the Crucible
Antrim’s Mark Allen battles back to stay one behind in scrappy Crucible semi with Mark Selby
‘It was not pretty’ – Stephen Hendry blasts Mark Selby and Mark Allen’s World Championship semi-final
Si Jiahui leads Ronnie O’Sullivan conqueror Luca Brecel in World Snooker semi after opening session
‘I was drunk as hell’ – Luca Brecel parties before shocking Ronnie O’Sullivan at World Championship
Top Stories
How to have great sex — from your 20s to 70s and beyond
The Indo Daily: Coronation Heat – will King Charles III be the last to wear the crown?
Family faces being made homeless – despite employer having already built them a house
€20,000 payout for mother who suffered panic attack and soft tissue injury after minor car collision
Latest NewsMore
‘It just needs to go’ - Henry Shefflin calls for scrapping of U-20 rule
‘After losing nine games in a row you would be questioning it. But then I’d remind myself it can’t get any worse’
Linda Lewis, singer with five-octave range, dies aged 72
Brazilian with 2,000 memorabilia pieces says royals ‘an extension of my family’
Melanoma: ‘I was given months to live — thanks to immunotherapy I hope for a long, healthy life’
EU mulls exiting treaty that lets companies sue if states go green
European gas prices have dropped to a 21-month low
Uber rival Lyft aims to hail a new ride after big layoffs under CEO David Risher
This Working Life: ‘There’s probably a stereotype as some people are surprised when they ask what I do’
Bulging stock of Teslas points to further sticker-price cuts