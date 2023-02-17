| 11.8°C Dublin

Shaun Murphy produces magical 147 to reach Welsh Open quarter-final

Shaun Murphy was in top form at the Welsh Open. Photo: PA Wire Expand

Shaun Murphy produced a magical 147 clearance as he ended the run of amateur Daniel Wells to reach the quarter-finals of the Betvictor Welsh Open in Llandudno.

Earlier in the session, Welshman Wells - who dropped out of the professional ranks in 2021 and went to work for his mum's cleaning business - had pulled off a shock 4-2 victory over world number five Judd Trump.

