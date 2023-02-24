| 9.3°C Dublin

Shaun Murphy chalks up four centuries in convincing win against Ryan Day in Players Championship

Shaun Murphy opened up at the Aldersley Arena with a break of 104 and finished off with 133 (John Walton/PA) Expand

Shaun Murphy chalked up four centuries as he coasted past Ryan Day 6-0 to reach the semi-finals of the Duelbits Players Championship in Wolverhampton.

The Magician opened with a break of 104, which he then followed up with 107 and 105 to leave Welshman Day facing an uphill battle.

