Ronnie O'Sullivan withdraws from Championship League

Ronnie O'Sullivan has withdrawn from the Championship League in which he was due to open his campaign on Monday.

O'Sullivan, who would have faced Ukrainian 15-year-old Iulian Boiko among others, has been replaced in the draw by John Astley.

A Matchroom Multi Sport spokesperson confirmed: "Ronnie O'Sullivan has informed us that he wishes to withdraw from Championship League Snooker as he does not wish to enter the event bubble."

The 44-year-old O'Sullivan was beaten by 18-year-old Corkman Aaron Hill in the European Masters last month, in his first appearance since claiming his sixth Crucible title.

Online Editors