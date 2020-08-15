Ronnie O'Sullivan takes commanding lead as crowds return for World Championship final

The final of the World Snooker Championship is taking place at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

Ronnie O'Sullivan and Kyren Wilson failed to conjure more snooker magic as a crowd returned to the Crucible for the start of the World Championship final.

For the first time since the opening day of the tournament, a strictly-regulated number of fans were allowed into the venue in line with government's easing of lockdown rules.

Both players had fought through dramatic final frame deciders against Mark Selby and Anthony McGill respectively to move one more win away from claiming the £500,000 first prize.

O'Sullivan currently leads 6-2 after the first session of the best-of-35 frames final.

Wilson was clearly struggling to settle, and missed a further fine opportunity in the fifth frame when he left the pink hanging over the top pocket.

But a loose response from O'Sullivan handed Wilson a second chance and this time the 28-year-old took full advantage, carving out a break of 63 to reduce the deficit to 3-2.

Both players exchanged blunders early in the sixth frame before O'Sullivan managed to fashion a break of 48 which proved enough to restore his two-frame advantage.

And he belatedly produced his best in the seventh after Wilson saw a pink drift into the bottom left jaws, responding with his first century, a 106 to go further in front.

The final frame of an underwhelming session saw a succession of glaring errors by both players, culminating in Wilson missing a difficult long pink and letting O'Sullivan in to pot the final two colours and go 6-2 up.

Action will resume later this evening for a nine-frame session with the final concluding tomorrow evening.

