Ronnie O'Sullivan suffers shock Masters defeat as Mark Williams completes storming comeback

Ronnie O'Sullivan let a 5-2 lead slip against Mark Williams. Bradley Collyer/PA Wire. Expand

Mark Williams ended an eight-year wait for victory over Ronnie O’Sullivan by storming back from a three-frame deficit to win 6-5 and reach the semi-finals of the Masters.

Williams’ hopes of beating the seven-time Masters champion seemed distant as O’Sullivan surged into a 3-0 lead at Alexandra Palace.

