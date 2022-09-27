| 11.5°C Dublin

Ronnie O’Sullivan suffers shock first-round defeat at British Open

Ronnie O'Sullivan crashed out at the first hurdle at the Cazoo British Open in Milton Keynes.

The reigning world champion, who won this event 28 years ago, was sent packing 4-1 by Switzerland's Alexander Ursenbacher in round one.

Remarkably it was a third career win for Ursenbacher against O'Sullivan, who missed three straightforward reds while playing left-handed in a scrappy display.

Shaun Murphy suffered an agonising defeat on the final black.

The former world champion fought his way back into the deciding frame against Gary Wilson and looked set for victory with position on the last black.

But when Murphy cut it into the corner pocket he sent the cue ball into the middle pocket to give Wilson a narrow 4-3 win.

Defending champion Mark Williams is safely through after beating Estonian newcomer Andres Petrov 4-1.

