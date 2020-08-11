Ronnie O'Sullivan secures dramatic comeback win over Mark Williams to book place in 12th world semi-final

Ronnie O'Sullivan recovered from 7-2 down to beat Mark Williams 13-10 in the World Championship quarter-finals. Mike Egerton/PA Wire...S

Ronnie O’Sullivan erased a five-frame deficit to beat Mark Williams 13-10 and set up a semi-final meeting with Mark Selby.

O’Sullivan had reeled off four frames in a row to haul back to level from 8-4 down and went ahead for the first time in the match when breaks of 61 and 65 sent up 11-10 in front.

His fifth century of the match – a 133 total clearance – moved O’Sullivan within one frame of victory and he sealed a 13-10 win on a re-spotted black in a remarkable end to the 23rd frame in which he had previously missed a simple blue for the match.

But O’Sullivan was scathing of his performance and told the BBC: “I’d lump on Selby because I don’t expect to beat him, and that’s not me trying to take the pressure off, I don’t need to I’ve got nothing to prove.

“Just as a bit of insider information from me… I don’t know how anyone can beat him.”

Earlier Selby completed a 13-7 win over Neil Robertson to reach the semi-finals for the first time in two years and admitted he had had doubts over whether he would ever return to the one-table set-up.

Selby suffered a crisis of confidence in the wake of his third world title win in 2017, losing his world number one ranking as he won just two tournaments in the following two years and crashed out in the early stages in Sheffield.

But the 37-year-old, who was forced to battle through the first two rounds against Jordan Brown and Noppon Saengkham respectively, believes the manner of his win over fellow former champion Robertson indicates he is back to somewhere approaching his best.

Selby said: “Over the last 12 to 18 months I was questioning myself. I had got so used to winning tournaments then when I wasn’t winning tournaments it became very damaging to my confidence.

“I was happy with my performance against Neil. I felt if I got a chance I could score, and my safety play was back up with how it was a few years ago.

“As a match-play game it was right up there with my best performances. I can see the changes already, especially in my body language, so long may it continue.”

Selby resumed with an 11-5 overnight advantage and swiftly moved one frame away from victory by taking his first chance with a break of 91.

He moved to the verge of victory with a 56 break in the next frame but after missing a red to the middle, Robertson embarked on a gutsy comeback.

The Australian chiselled out the next two frames and looked set to take a third before a simple missed black allowed Selby in to wrap up victory at the second attempt.

PA Media