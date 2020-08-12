Ronnie O'Sullivan gets the better of Mark Selby in opening session of world semi-final

Ronnie O'Sullivan leads Mark Selby 5-3 after the opening session of their World Championship semi-final.

The duo have a combined eight world titles between them, with O'Sullivan eyeing a sixth triumph after getting the better of his rival in the opening eight frames.

O’Sullivan moved into a 3-1 interval lead over Selby as the first half-session of their semi-final was marred by a series of costly kicks.

Bad cue-ball contacts – which are being blamed on the increased humidity at the Crucible this year due to the tournament being re-scheduled for the summer, blighted both players in the third frame.

And O’Sullivan was seen to discuss the issue with referee Paul Collier before the fourth frame, when he proceeded to fire a break of 85 to extend his early lead.

A change of balls at the interval reduced the bad contacts but the errors continued as Selby missed a simple green to give O’Sullivan the chance to go 4-1 in front.

But Selby bounced back to win the sixth frame after bravely taking on and potting a red to the middle which O’Sullivan had previously refused.

O’Sullivan fired a break of 58 to go 5-2 ahead but Selby clawed his way back from a 51-point deficit in the final frame of the evening to end the session 5-3 behind.

In the other semi-final, Anthony McGill leads Kyren Wilson 6-2 after the first session, with the pair back under way in the first session of the day on Thursday.

PA Media