Ronnie O’Sullivan gets bye into Welsh Open semi-finals

Ronnie O'Sullivan has been given a bye into the semi-finals of the Welsh Open after last-eight opponent Ali Carter fell ill.

The two players were due to meet at Celtic Manor in Newport on Friday afternoon before Carter's withdrawal.

World Snooker Tour tweeted that Carter's absence from the quarter-final match was "not Covid-19 related".

O'Sullivan, 45, who is this week looking to emulate John Higgins' five Welsh Open titles, will face either Mark Williams or Tom Ford in the last four.

Defending champion Shaun Murphy has been knocked out of the tournament after he suffered a 5-4 defeat to Stephen Maguire.

Scot Maguire, who won the event in 2013, recorded a break of 133 in the deciding frame to secure his semi-final spot.

He will play Jordan Brown for a spot in Sunday's final after the Northern Irishman saw off Mark Selby.

World number four Selby missed a brilliant opportunity to win the final frame on the black, allowing Brown to secure a 5-4 win and seal his first ranking tournament semi-final.

Online Editors