Ronnie O'Sullivan equals one of the great records in snooker as he returns to the top of the world rankings

Ronnie O'Sullivan celebrates winning a 19th major title
Kevin Palmer

Ronnie O'Sullivan's stunning form continued as he stormed back to the top of the world rankings for the first time since 2010 with a thrilling 13-11 victory over Neil Robertson in the Tour Championship final in Llandudno.

O'Sullivan ended Mark Selby's enduring reign at the top of the world rankings and he also became the oldest world No.1 in 36 years at the age of 43.

O'Sullivan started the final session locked together at 8-8 with the Australian, who repeatedly fought back from two frames down but never managed to nudge ahead.

From a 12-10 deficit Robertson hauled back one more frame to threaten a decider but a superb 96 clearance by O'Sullivan saw him also draw level with Stephen Hendry on 36 career ranking titles.

"I've never been driven by being number one in the world but to get there after only playing half the tournaments is probably one of my best achievements," stated 'The Rocket'.

"I'm delighted to get the win. Now it is all about trying to get a bit of silverware at the back end of my career because I'm ready for the seniors tour!

"Now I'm looking forward to the world championships. I'm in decent form and I've got a chance if I carry on playing like this.

"I like to play and I like to enjoy the game. When that doesn't happen, I'm a bit hard on myself, so let's enjoy this."

