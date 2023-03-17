Ronnie O’Sullivan eases through in Leicester as Judd Trump joins 900 centurion club

Ronnie O’Sullivan made safe progress into the second round of the inaugural World Snooker Tour Classic in Leicester, while there was a milestone for Judd Trump as he also advanced.
Seven-time and reigning world champion O’Sullivan saw off Egypt’s world number 117 Mohamed Ibrahim 4-2, registering breaks of 137 and 104 along the way.
Trump’s 4-1 victory over David Lilley saw him join O’Sullivan and John Higgins in an elite club – the only players in history to have made 900 career centuries.
That was achieved with a 113 that put him 2-1 against Lilley, and Trump later sealed the triumph with another to add to the tally, a 131.
Mark Williams edged past Sean O’Sullivan 4-3, Kyren Wilson was a 4-1 victor against Dean Young, and Jimmy White beat Graeme Dott 4-2.
World number 10 Luca Brecel was defeated 4-2 by Haydon Pinhey, an amateur from Plymouth who made two century breaks en route to victory.
Ryan Day, ranked 18th in the world, also exited at the hands of a player with amateur status, beaten 4-1 by Steven Hallworth.