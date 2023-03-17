| 8.5°C Dublin

Ronnie O’Sullivan eases through in Leicester as Judd Trump joins 900 centurion club

Ronnie O’Sullivan made safe progress into the second round of the inaugural World Snooker Tour Classic in Leicester, while there was a milestone for Judd Trump as he also advanced.

Seven-time and reigning world champion O’Sullivan saw off Egypt’s world number 117 Mohamed Ibrahim 4-2, registering breaks of 137 and 104 along the way.

