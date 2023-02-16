| 10.4°C Dublin

Close

Ronnie O'Sullivan cruises into last 16 at Welsh Open with a whitewash of Rod Lawler

Ronnie O'Sullivan had an easy win at the Welsh Open. Photo: PA Expand

Close

Ronnie O'Sullivan had an easy win at the Welsh Open. Photo: PA

Ronnie O'Sullivan had an easy win at the Welsh Open. Photo: PA

Ronnie O'Sullivan had an easy win at the Welsh Open. Photo: PA

Online editors

Ronnie O'Sullivan eased into the last 16 at the Betvictor Welsh Open with a whitewash of Rod Lawler on Wednesday.

O'Sullivan put together breaks of 100, 62 and 58 on his way to a 4-0 success at Venue Cymru in Llandudno.

Most Watched

Privacy