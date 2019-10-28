Ronnie O'Sullivan crashed out of the World Open in Yushan in the preliminary round after losing 5-3 to Dominic Dale.

Ronnie O'Sullivan crashes out of World Open at preliminary round stage

World number 94 Dale registered his first career win against five-time world champion O'Sullivan to set up a first-round tie with Fergal O'Brien.

Dale opened up a 2-0 lead and, although O'Sullivan pulled it back to 3-3 with breaks of 50 and 91, the 47-year-old from Coventry compiled successive half-century breaks to clinch the next two frames.

World number one Judd Trump wasted no time in thrashing China's Zhang Jiankang 5-0 to set up a first-round clash with Newcastle's Sam Craigie.

Trump, who led 3-0 after 32 minutes, made successive breaks of 80, 104, 63, 70 and 69.

Mark Selby, recently crowned English Open champion, picked up where he left off with a 5-3 first-round win against Anthony Hamilton, which included a 111 break in the opening frame.

Other first-round winners included Shaun Murphy, Liang Wenbo, Stuart Bingham, Jimmy Robertson, Graeme Dott, Mark Davis, Anthony McGill and David Gilbert.

Online Editors