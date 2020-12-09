Ronnie O'Sullivan and Judd Trump move into Scottish Open third round

Ronnie O'Sullivan moved into the third round of the Scottish Open with a 4-1 victory over Chang Bingyu.

O'Sullivan made breaks of 78 and 134 on his way to setting up a third-round date with Tian Pengfei at Milton Keynes.

World number one Judd Trump overcame a spot of bother to beat Mark King 4-2.

King led by 48 points with the score tied at 2-2, but Trump recovered to win the fifth frame and clinched victory with a break of 103.

Stuart Bingham whitewashed Lee Walker, Mark Selby beat Nigel Bond 4-2 and Robbie Williams upset Ali Carter 4-3.

Barry Hawkins and Ding Junhui had respective 4-2 wins over Jamie Clarke and Andy Hicks.

Kyren Wilson progressed with a 4-1 defeat of Steven Hallworth, the same scoreline which saw Liang Wenbo ease into round three at Luca Brecel's expense.

Jamie Jones and Mark Williams won their all-Welsh battles with respective 4-3 and 4-2 victories over Matthew Stevens and Dominic Dale.

Online Editors