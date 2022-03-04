Ricky Walden ousts Ronnie O’Sullivan despite Rocket’s late rally to reach Welsh Open quarter-finals

A late rally from Ronnie O’Sullivan was not enough as Ricky Walden won a deciding frame to advance to the quarter-finals of the Welsh Open.

O’Sullivan hit breaks of 88 and 85 to rally from 3-1 down and force a deciding frame, but Walden got back in gear in the seventh.

He won an early battle of the safeties and then made a break of 83 before shaking hands.

It was the second time in the day O’Sullivan had needed to dig deep, having twice come from behind to beat Ding Junhui 4-2 earlier in the day to reach the last 16.

Judd Trump advanced with a 4-1 win over Jimmy Robertson as he began to rediscover some form, taking the final frame with a break of 100.

Ali Carter beat Scott Donaldson 4-2, Zhang Ada saw off Matthew Stevens 4-2, and Hossein Vafaei edged out Ryan Day 4-3.