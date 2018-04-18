No Crucible return for Ken Doherty as Dubliner falls short against Matthew Stevens

The 1997 champion was beaten 10-2 by Stevens at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

Welsh cueman Stevens, who has twice lost in world finals, led 7-2 overnight and swiftly wrapped up victory over the 48-year-old Irishman.

"I think a lot of people would have liked to have seen us both there," Doherty said. "There were a few players you wouldn't like to play in that last match and he was definitely one, because of his pedigree, his class and his experience.