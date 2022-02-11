Neil Robertson keeps composure to beat Ronnie O’Sullivan as he homes in on first Players Championship title

Neil Robertson reached the semi-finals of the Cazoo Players Championship with a 6-3 victory over Ronnie O’Sullivan.

Masters champion Robertson took a grip on the match by winning three consecutive frames for a 4-1 lead in Wolverhampton.

Robertson was quick out of the blocks with a 79 break before the six-time world champion replied with a 98.

The Australian then punished the careless O’Sullivan with breaks of 52, 82 and 80 either side of the interval.

O’Sullivan responded with a 90 break in the sixth frame and reduced the deficit to one after Robertson had missed the final red down the cushion.

But Robertson, runner-up in this tournament in 2012, 2013 and 2019, kept his composure to get over the line and boost hopes of winning the Players Championship for the first time.

Barry Hawkins booked a semi-final date with Ricky Walden by beating Yan Bingtao 6-5.

Yan made three century breaks, including 139 and 103 to open up a 2-0 lead, but the game swung one way and then the other.

Hawkins hit back with three half-centuries in a row – 86, 77 and 95 – to lead, but Yan responded and was one frame from victory after knocking in a brilliant 132 break.

In a high-quality contest, Hawkins countered with a 126 break and seized on Yan missing a long red to compile a match-winning 73.