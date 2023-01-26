| 3.6°C Dublin

Moldovan Vladislav Gradinari, 14, makes snooker history by becoming the youngest player to win a televised match

Moldovan teenager Vladislav Gradinari. Photo: Twitter Expand

Moldovan teenager Vladislav Gradinari. Photo: Twitter

Mark Mann-Bryans

Moldovan teenager Vladislav Gradinari went from a country with just "three or four" snooker tables to becoming the youngest player to win a televised match.

The 14-year-old beat three-time women's world champion Ng On-yee in the first round of the one-frame BetVictor Snooker Shootout in Leicester.

