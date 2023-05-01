Mark Selby makes history with the first 147 in a World Snooker Championship final as he reels in Luca Brecel
Mark Staniforth
Mark Selby made the first maximum break in a World Snooker Championship final as he reeled off the final three frames of an exhilarating opening day to trail Belgium’s Luca Brecel 9-8 overnight at the Crucible.
