Mark Selby makes history with the first 147 in a World Snooker Championship final as he reels in Luca Brecel

Mark Selby made a 147 in his Crucible final against Luca Brecel (Zac Goodwin/PA)© Zac Goodwin

Mark Staniforth

Mark Selby made the first maximum break in a World Snooker Championship final as he reeled off the final three frames of an exhilarating opening day to trail Belgium’s Luca Brecel 9-8 overnight at the Crucible.