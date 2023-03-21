| 10.5°C Dublin

Close

Mark Selby forced to edge out Zhang Anda at WST Classic but Shaun Murphy bows out

Mark Selby Expand

Close

Mark Selby

Mark Selby

Mark Selby

World number two Mark Selby reached the last 32 of the WST Classic with a narrow 4-3 win over Zhang Anda.

The four-time world champion trailed 2-0 before rattling off three straight frames, including two 50 breaks, to go in front.

Most Watched

Privacy