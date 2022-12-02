Mark Selby and Judd Trump reach last eight of BetVictor Scottish Open

World number two Mark Selby beat Jack Lisowski to book his place in the quarter-finals of the BetVictor Scottish Open.

Lisowski had earlier edged out Ali Carter 4-3 with a 137 break in the last frame, having also made clearances of 139 and 101 to secure a late-night return to the Meadowbank Sports Centre.

Four time world champion Selby went 3-0 up, with two half-centuries, before Lisowski finally got a frame on the board and then took the next, but another 86 break saw Selby through.

Judd Trump also progressed to the last eight after a 4-2 win over Xiao Guodong.

World number three Trump will next face Thailand's Thepchaiya Un-Nooh, who came through 4-3 against Jamie Jones.

Earlier on Thursday, Un-Nooh had chalked up four half-century breaks as he defeated UK Championship winner Mark Allen 4-1 to secure a place in the last 16.

Welshman Jones had mounted a comeback from 3-1 down to defeat John Higgins in a last-frame decider.

Former world champion Neil Robertson made a top clearance of 117 as he beat Scotsman Anthony McGill 4-2 during the evening session to take his place in the quarter-finals, where he will meet Selby.

Veteran Mark Williams, though, is out after a 4-3 defeat by Joe O'Connor, who made four half-century breaks.

Leicester product O'Connor will next face former world number six Ricky Walden, who had one century break in his 4-1 win over Sam Craigie.

Two-time Triple Crown runner-up Kyren Wilson had three century breaks to beat China's Zhou Yuelong 4-2 and set up a quarter-final against Gary Wilson, who was a 4-3 victor over Iranian Hossein Vafaei.