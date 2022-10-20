Mark Allen whitewashes Xiao Guodong to sail into Northern Ireland Open quarters

Mark Allen is through to the quarter-final of the Northern Ireland Open

Mark Allen has cruised into the quarter finals of the Northern Ireland Open after a 4-0 drubbing of Chinese opponent Xiao Guodong.

The victory, sealed in style in Belfast against an opponent that was unusually scrappy, means the Antrim man will face either Mark Williams or Stephen Maguire in the next round as he aims to retain his home-nation title.

Their first frame was long and scrappy and was ended as Allen cleared up following a missed long green to its own pocket by Xiao. The next three frames were a bit easier for Allen, who made use of a plant to win the second frame to build momentum and form.

Elsewhere, knocked-out Ronnie O’Sullivan tipped Neil Robertson for the title after the Australian defeated Li Hang 4-0 to reach the last eight.

The Northern Ireland Open is the one Home Nations event missing from Robertson's CV, but with O’Sullivan, Judd Trump and John Higgins already out he has a big chance of getting his hands on the Alex Higgins Trophy.

The Australian's reward for getting the better of Li is a meeting with Mark Selby who beat Michael White 4-2.

O'Sullivan, who insisted “I really don’t care any more" after being beaten by David Grace yesterday, explained why he feels Robertson is favourite to unseat Allen as the holder of the Alex Higgins trophy.

“Robertson for me, he’s probably the best player in the world,” O’Sullivan told Eurosport. “Selby, we will see where he is. He is looking to come back into form, but this is a proper test the best of nine.

“Let’s see where he is with his game, he will have a proper test with Robertson.

"This is when the tournament gets exciting, one table, the crowd are at the sides as well, it feels like a proper event and that will suit the top players.

“For me, Neil Robertson is favourite.”