Mark Allen comeback falls just short as Mark Selby seals world final place in early hours at the Crucible

Mark Selby completed his semi-final win over Mark Allen just before 1am on Sunday morning (Zac Goodwin/PA)© Zac Goodwin

Jonathan Veal

Four-time champion Mark Selby came through a late-night battle with Mark Allen to set up a World Snooker Championship final with Crucible history maker Luca Brecel.