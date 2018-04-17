Ken Doherty left needing big final session comeback to secure World Championship place

Ten frames are required to progress to the first round of the draw, meaning that Doherty must win eight tomorrow to book his place at the Crucible.

Doherty, who won the World Championship in 1997, nabbed the last frame of the session against Stevens, a two-time world finalist, to give himself a glimmer of hope.

The Dubliner last played in the event in 2014, when he reached the second round. The 48-year-old will need to channel the resolve that saw him reach the 2003 world final following a string of memorable comebacks, as he looks to reel in the rampant Welshman in tomorrow's final session.