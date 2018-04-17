Sport Snooker

Tuesday 17 April 2018

Ken Doherty left needing big final session comeback to secure World Championship place

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - APRIL 26: Ken Doherty plays a shot against Alan McManus during their second round match in The Dafabet World Snooker Championship at Crucible Theatre on April 26, 2014 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Ken Doherty is facing an uphill struggle to qualify for the 2018 World Snooker championship as he trails 7-2 following the first session of his final qualifier against Matthew Stevens.

Ten frames are required to progress to the first round of the draw, meaning that Doherty must win eight tomorrow to book his place at the Crucible.

Doherty, who won the World Championship in 1997, nabbed the last frame of the session against Stevens, a two-time world finalist, to give himself a glimmer of hope.

The Dubliner last played in the event in 2014, when he reached the second round. The 48-year-old will need to channel the resolve that saw him reach the 2003 world final following a string of memorable comebacks, as he looks to reel in the rampant Welshman in tomorrow's final session.

