Ken Doherty close to sealing Crucible return after latest World Championship qualifying win

Doherty was in impressive form as he beat Greene 10-4 with on Sunday evening, as the 1997 world champion backed up his win against Josh Boileau with another polished performance.

Thanks all for ur kind messages,1 more match to go for a place in the Crucible,delighted to play well today,can’t wait for Tuesday 👍 https://t.co/1tBZ6Eb9lF

Doherty is now set to face a final qualifying game against Crucible veteran Matthew Stevens to decide who will take their place in the biggest snooker event of 2018 when it gets underway in Sheffield next weekend.

Meanwhile, fans favourite Jimmy White's hopes of making his first World Championship appearance in 12 years have ended.