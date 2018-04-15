Sport Snooker

Sunday 15 April 2018

Ken Doherty close to sealing Crucible return after latest World Championship qualifying win

Kevin Palmer

Ken Doherty is closing in on a return to The Crucible for this year's World Championships, as he moved to within one win on a place in the main draw after a convincing victory against fellow Irishman Gerard Greene.

Doherty was in impressive form as he beat Greene 10-4 with on Sunday evening, as the 1997 world champion backed up his win against Josh Boileau with another polished performance.

Doherty is now set to face a final qualifying game against Crucible veteran Matthew Stevens to decide who will take their place in the biggest snooker event of 2018 when it gets underway in Sheffield next weekend.

Meanwhile, fans favourite Jimmy White's hopes of making his first World Championship appearance in 12 years have ended.

The six-times world finalist, who made his last first-round appearance in 2006, lost his second qualifying round match to Joe Perry 10-5.

Perry goes on to face Mark Davis in the quest to appear at the Crucible. Davis was a crushing 10-0 conqueror of Michael Georgiou.

Online Editors

