Judd Trump dumped out of World Snooker Championship in first round after shock loss to Anthony McGill

Close

Mark Staniforth

Judd Trump became the biggest casualty of the 2023 World Snooker Championship after falling to a 10-6 first-round defeat against Glasgow’s former semi-finalist Anthony McGill.

Fifth seed Trump, whose march to his maiden title in 2019 was supposed to herald a new dominant era in the sport, admitted he only had himself to blame after failing to sustain his push for a second crown.

