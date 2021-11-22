Judd Trump beats John Higgins to secure his first Champion of Champions title

Judd Trump beat John Higgins 10-4 in the final to secure his first Champion of Champions title.

The English player won five successive frames to secure the victory, while Higgins fell to his third final defeat in a row.

Going into the evening session, Trump only had a narrow 5-4 lead over Scot Higgins, after going 0-3 behind in the afternoon session.

On his journey to the final, Trump won 16 consecutive frames, in matches against David Lilley, Ryan Day and Kyren Wilson.

It was Trump's first title since victory at the Gibraltar Open in March.