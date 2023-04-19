| 7°C Dublin

John Higgins moving ‘onwards and upwards’ after thumping David Grace in World Snooker Championship

John Higgins during his match with David Grace during day four of the Cazoo World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield. Photto: Mike Egerton/PA Wire Expand

John Higgins during his match with David Grace during day four of the Cazoo World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield. Photto: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Euan Parsons

John Higgins was pleased with his performance after thumping David Grace 10-3 to reach the second round of the World Snooker Championship for the 25th time.

The four-time world champion began Tuesday's afternoon session with a commanding 7-2 lead and needed just an hour to book his place in the last 16, where he will meet either Kyren Wilson or Ryan Day.

