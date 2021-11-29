| 8.6°C Dublin

John Higgins latest big name to fall at UK Championship with loss to Zhao Xintong in the third round

John Higgins during his match against Zhao Xintong during day seven of the Cazoo UK Championship at the York Barbican. Photo: PA Wire Expand

John Higgins during his match against Zhao Xintong during day seven of the Cazoo UK Championship at the York Barbican. Photo: PA Wire

By PA Sport Staff

John Higgins is the latest big name to crash out of the UK Championship in York after defeat to China's Zhao Xintong in the third round.

Higgins, a three-time UK champion, led 5-3 before the 24-year-old Zhao reeled off three frames in a row, clinching his 6-5 win with a nerveless break of 83.

The Scot's defeat saw him follow world number one Mark Selby, Neil Robertson and Shaun Murphy out of the tournament.

Higgins told Eurosport: "He was by far the better player, I was pretty poor all day.

"I missed a terrible red when I was 20 in front at 5-4, and when I missed that I knew I was going to lose 6-5. If you don't take your chances you don't deserve anything."

Ronnie O'Sullivan started with a century and reeled off five more 50-plus breaks as he saw off veteran Mark King 6-3 to join Zhao in the last 16.

