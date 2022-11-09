Jimmy White continues top form to qualify for the UK Championship at age of 60

Jimmy White has continued his rich vein of form to qualify for the UK Championship at the age of 60.

White will head to York for this year's UK Championship televised stage, which starts on Saturday, after beating Welshman Dominic Dale 6-1.

He reeled off four successive frames to defeat Dale after knocking out Stephen Maguire in the third qualifying round at Ponds Forge, Sheffield.

He dropped just five frames during four rounds of qualifying, beginning it with 6-0 successes against Victor Sarkis and Mitchell Mann.

White won the UK title in 1992 and first took part in the event nine years earlier.