In-form Mark Allen continues impressive season by cruising into World Grand Prix final

Mark Allen in action against Barry Hawkins during day three of the Cazoo Masters at Alexandra Palace, London. Picture date: Tuesday January 10, 2023. Expand

Mark Allen in action against Barry Hawkins during day three of the Cazoo Masters at Alexandra Palace, London. Picture date: Tuesday January 10, 2023.

Online editors

Mark Allen reached his fourth ranking final of the season after sweeping aside Noppon Saengkham 6-1 in the last four of the World Grand Prix in Cheltenham.

Allen, the sport’s in-form player, blended gritty matchplay snooker with four breaks of 50, including a 127 in the fifth frame, to cruise home.

