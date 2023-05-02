‘I’m not a party guy’ – Luca Brecel insists he is ‘not going to go wild’ as he celebrates Crucible win
Mark Staniforth
Luca Brecel withstood a stirring fightback from Mark Selby to clinch a dramatic 18-15 victory and become the first player from mainland Europe to win the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible.
Latest Snooker
‘I’m not a party guy’ – Luca Brecel insists he is ‘not going to go wild’ as he celebrates Crucible win
Belgium’s Luca Brecel wins World Snooker Championship by beating Mark Selby
Luca Brecel opens up five-frame lead over Mark Selby in World Championship final
Brecel and Si come of age in Sheffield – World Snooker Championship talking points
Mark Selby makes history with the first 147 in a World Snooker Championship final as he reels in Luca Brecel
Mark Allen comeback falls just short as Mark Selby seals world final place in early hours at the Crucible
Antrim’s Mark Allen battles back to stay one behind in scrappy Crucible semi with Mark Selby
‘It was not pretty’ – Stephen Hendry blasts Mark Selby and Mark Allen’s World Championship semi-final
Si Jiahui leads Ronnie O’Sullivan conqueror Luca Brecel in World Snooker semi after opening session
‘I was drunk as hell’ – Luca Brecel parties before shocking Ronnie O’Sullivan at World Championship
Top Stories
The Indo Daily: American fugitive, Irish orphan and cannibalism - the unbelievable story of Nicholas Alahverdian
Fitness influencer Maeve Madden: ‘One weekend we were getting married, the next we were burying daddy’
€1,750 a month and it ‘smells like s**t’: Diary of a Dublin renter
New system will see prescriptions accessed via barcodes on mobile phones and tablets
Latest NewsMore
Séamus Coleman stretchered off with serious injury during Everton’s Premier League clash with Leicester
Jock Zonfrillo’s MasterChef co-judge pays tribute to ‘mentor’ after death
Novak Djokovic able to play at US Open after United States vaccine policy change
Citadel Official Trailer
Irishman Alan Joyce to step down from top job at Qantas as it appoints first female CEO
Leeds ponder sacking Javi Gracia with Sam Allardyce linked as new boss – reports
Scouse alternative commentator selected for Eurovision grand final
‘I’m not a party guy’ – Luca Brecel insists he is ‘not going to go wild’ as he celebrates Crucible win
New barbie pays tribute to Asian American actress Anna May Wong
‘Godfather of AI’ quits Google and gives warning about the future of technology