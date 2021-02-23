| 8.9°C Dublin

'I played the table, not the man' - how the 'Antrim Ferrari' took down Ronnie O'Sullivan

David Kelly

It was beyond midnight on Sunday when one of the last remaining occupants at the luxurious Celtic Manor resort approached his hotel room.

Unlike every other time, he had to fumble in his pocket for his key card. Because, in one hand, he held his trusty cue and, cradled in the crook of his other, a gleaming trophy.

Jordan Brown. Welsh Open champion 2021.

