Mark Williams celebrated in style after holding off John Higgins to win his third Snooker World Championship in a thrilling final at The Crucible.

'I feel like sh*t' - Mark Williams fulfils promise to 'party until sunrise' following third Snooker World Championship win

In a dramatic final that former world champion Steve Davis described as "the greatest of all time," Williams, 43, won his third Crucible title to become the oldest champion in over 40 years.

To mark his remarkable achievement Williams pledged to 'party' in a post-victory press conference which the 43-year-old delivered in just a towel. "I'm going to party the night away," said Williams. "Last time I won it I think I had half a pint of milk and went to bed. I'm not going to bed this time - it'll be daylight before I get to bed!"

"Until that sun comes up I ain't stopping drinking," Williams tweeted at 3am, Tuesday morning. "I never celebrated any of my wins EVER, but this b****** I am , unreal to see all my mates enjoying the occasion and having a laugh."

At 5am the three-time world champion was still going strong, posting: "I'm just warming up," before adding 45 minutes later: "5:44 and still going strong, told u I was gunna enjoy this one!" At 11.15am he tweeted: "OMG I feel like shit #hungover"

"I was seriously thinking of giving up, but my wife Joanne said I can't sleep in the house 24 hours a day."

Williams has now promised to perform "naked cartwheels" if he manages to defend his world title next year.

Online Editors