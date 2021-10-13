‘I don't want any more enemies’ – Ronnie O’Sullivan clarifies Northern Irish Open comments

Ronnie O'Sullivan moved to clarify his comments about the atmosphere at the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast after cruising into the last 16 with a 4-1 win over Alfie Burden.

The 45-year-old said he was "very bored" and it was "very flat" during his win over Andy Hicks on Monday, but later stressed his opinion was no fault of the fans at the Waterfront Hall.

O'Sullivan told Eurosport: "When I came here last time I said the atmosphere was flat - it's never got anything to do with the crowd, the Belfast crowd and every crowd all over the world are so enthusiastic.

"It's just that the set-up out there means you can't get a good atmosphere because you can't get anyone down the sides, so you feel like you're playing to an empty auditorium.

"Every snooker fan is like family to me, so I'd never criticise any snooker fans. I don't want any more enemies."

O'Sullivan will next face Masters champion Yan Bingtao, who whitewashed Oliver Lines, while John Higgins compiled three centuries in his 4-2 win over Belgium's Luca Brecel.