| 10.4°C Dublin

Close

'I couldn’t obviously say why I pulled out' - Stephen Hendry ‘fined’ by snooker chiefs for Masked Singer absences

The former world champion said he competed because he ‘loves’ the singing show and would not be seen during the performances

Stephen Hendry said he was &lsquo;fined&rsquo; by snooker chiefs after he had to &lsquo;pull out&rsquo; of some events due to his appearance on The Masked Singer (Steven Paston/PA) Expand

Close

Stephen Hendry said he was &lsquo;fined&rsquo; by snooker chiefs after he had to &lsquo;pull out&rsquo; of some events due to his appearance on The Masked Singer (Steven Paston/PA)

Stephen Hendry said he was ‘fined’ by snooker chiefs after he had to ‘pull out’ of some events due to his appearance on The Masked Singer (Steven Paston/PA)

Stephen Hendry said he was ‘fined’ by snooker chiefs after he had to ‘pull out’ of some events due to his appearance on The Masked Singer (Steven Paston/PA)

Charlotte McLaughlin

Stephen Hendry said he was “fined” by snooker bosses after he had to “pull out” of events due to his appearance on The Masked Singer.

The 54-year-old Scottish player, who is a former world champion, was revealed as the character Rubbish on the ITV celebrity singing show on Saturday.

Most Watched

Privacy