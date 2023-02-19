| 11.5°C Dublin

‘I can't even speak’ – Robert Milkins wins Welsh Open and £230,000 payday

Robert Milkins has won the Welsh Open (Martin Rickett/PA) Expand

Phil Casey

Robert Milkins beat former world champion Shaun Murphy 9-7 to win the Welsh Open and pocket a £230,000 payday in Llandudno.

The 46-year-old from Gloucester claimed the first prize of £80,000 and a £150,000 bonus for topping the BetVictor Series ranking list, which has run across eight events since last July.

