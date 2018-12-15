'Hungover' Mark Allen produces stunning comeback after interval drinks to book place in Scottish Open final

Mark Allen produced a stunning comeback to reach the Scottish Open final following a 6-5 triumph against Daniel Wells.

Wells, who was playing in his maiden ranking event semi-final, raced into a 4-0 lead in the best-of-11 contest at the Emirates Arena.

A 55 and 59 break halved the deficit for Allen, but Wells took the seventh frame to move 5-2 ahead and within one of victory.

Breaks of 79 and 106 helped the UK Championship runner-up as he won the next three frames to force a decider before the Northern Irishman prevailed to reach his second successive final, where he will face either Shaun Murphy or Judd Trump.

The Northern Irishman revealed afterwards that he has done more partying than playing this week, and that he went for a few drinks during the mid-session interval, after which he played some scintillating snooker.

"I don't deserve to be in the final the way I've treated the tournament this week," Allen told Eurosport after his win.

"I had a couple of drinks at the interval and felt a bit better after it because I was really struggling out there," added last week's beaten UK Championship finalist.

"Last night was the earliest I've been to bed and the least I've drunk any night [this week]. I expected to feel good today but I felt terrible.

"That's what I was expecting early in the week because when I came here, I said I was going to enjoy myself.

"I've managed to scrape through a few matches. I was all over the place. I'm embarrassed to say I was hungover and stuff."

Allen added that he will probably go out for a few drinks tonight ahead of tomorrow's final.

"I could stay in tonight and go to bed early and feel horrendous tomorrow," he said.

"I would deserve to feel that way for the disrespect I've showed to the tournament all week. So I may as well go out and have a good time."

