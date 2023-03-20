| 10.9°C Dublin

‘Hope to be back asap’ – Ronnie O’Sullivan suffers injury scare ahead of World Championship defence

Ronnie O’Sullivan has withdrawn from the WST Classic with an elbow injury (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Phil Casey

Seven-time winner Ronnie O’Sullivan has suffered an injury scare just weeks ahead of the defence of his World Championship title.

O’Sullivan was due to face David Grace in the second round of the World Snooker Tour Classic in Leicester on Sunday evening, but withdrew with an elbow injury.

