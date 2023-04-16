| 16.1°C Dublin

Former champ Neil Robertson reaches round two at Crucible by beating Wu Yize in World Snooker Championship

Neil Robertson delivered an impressive display to cruise into the second round of the World Championship in Sheffield with victory against Wu Yize.

The Australian fashioned an overnight 6-3 lead over the Chinese debutant before rattling off a century, and then two brilliant 146 breaks – the highest in the tournament so far – as he completed a 10-3 win in just over an hour.

