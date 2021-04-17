| -1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Davis and Hearn still baizing a trail as snooker’s ‘old married couple’ prepare for return to Crucible cauldron

Snooker great Steve Davis at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield after his retirement in 2016. Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire Expand

Close

Snooker great Steve Davis at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield after his retirement in 2016. Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Snooker great Steve Davis at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield after his retirement in 2016. Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Snooker great Steve Davis at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield after his retirement in 2016. Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Jeremy Wilson

Forty years on from Steve Davis’s first world title, the most trailblazing of manager-player partners are trying hopelessly to recall if they have ever had a dispute.

They settle, eventually, on the conversations between Barry Hearn and ITV over the potential participation of Davis in the 2013 edition of I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! “I phoned him and said, ‘Steve, they want you on ‘I’m a Celebrity’,” Hearn says, grinning proudly at his negotiating tactics.

Most Watched

Privacy