Cloud hangs over the Crucible as Ronnie O’Sullivan eyes record

When Yan Bingtao beat John Higgins to win the Masters title in Milton Keynes in 2021, snooker was quick to hail a significant breakthrough that ought to pave the way to a new and lucrative future for the sport.

Sixteen years after his compatriot Ding Junhui became the first Chinese player to win the UK Championship, Yan’s success was seen to herald the arrival of an exciting new generation of talent that included another star in the making in the shape of Zhao Xintong.

Eleven months later, Zhao swept to victory in the UK Championship, further enhancing the possibilities for snooker to plunder the riches of the east as it gradually emerged into a bright and hopeful post-Covid climate.

That optimism, however, would prove spectacularly misplaced. Tougher Covid protocols would shut snooker out of the lucrative Chinese market, and Yan and Zhao would become two of 10 Chinese players suspended and charged with a range of offences related to match-fixing.

Coupled with an unseemly war of words between world No 1 and defending champion Ronnie O’Sullivan and World Snooker Tour chief Steve Dawson, it means this year’s World Championship will do so under a mighty cloud.

As if it is not enough for two of the game’s fastest-rising stars to be absent, the formal, independent investigation into their alleged improprieties is set to coincide with the tournament’s second Monday, the same day the tournament’s quarter-final line-up is traditionally completed.

O’Sullivan could become the first player in the modern era to win eight world titles. The 47-year-old has been scathing over the sport’s attempts to adapt to the loss of the lucrative Chinese revenue stream, claiming the sport is in a worse place than ever, and even suggesting players might consider going on strike.

Bare statistics appear to bear out some of O’Sullivan’s concerns. There remains a dearth of new talent – the leading domestic player aged under 30 is 30-ranked Joe O’Connor – and the list of likely contenders for the 2023 title is a familiar parade of faces.

One player overdue a run is Antrim’s Mark Allen, undoubtedly the season’s star performer with three tour titles to his name.

Ding, meanwhile, has wrestled his way back into the top 16 and it would be ironic – and entirely plausible – if Ding finally came good after a year in which the sport’s hopes of eastern expansion had seemingly turned to dust.